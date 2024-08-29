Klopp war als Edelfan des mittlerweile für Neuseeland startenden 44-Jährigen auf der Tribüne mit Leib und Seele dabei. „Ich hatte Tränen in meinen Augen. Im Sport geht es immer ums Ergebnis, aber manchmal geht es um mehr. Es war so berührend für mich“, sagte Klopp: „Seine Geschichte hat erzählt zu werden. Es ist inspirierend als Geschichte für sich selbst, kein Vergleich zum Fußball. Das ist so speziell, das hätte außer ihm keiner geschafft.“

„Besten und ehrlichsten Geschichten“

Klopp sei „Familie“, schwärmte Czyz: „Seine Anwesenheit ist ein Statement, dass der paralympische Sport braucht.“ Die beiden waren sich vor mehr als 20 Jahren zufällig erstmals begegnet – und pflegen seitdem eine ganz besondere Beziehung. Czyz hatte damals einen Profivertrag als Fußballspieler unterzeichnet, zog sich dann aber auf seiner Abschiedstournee bei seinem Amateurverein VfR Grünstadt eine schwere Knieverletzung zu. Einige Behandlungsfehler und Fehleinschätzungen später wurde ihm das linke Bein oberhalb des Knies amputiert.

Wojtek Czyz (left) now starts for New Zealand. picture alliance / press photo Baumann

Czyz met Klopp during his rehabilitation. A few months after his amputation, in June 2002, Czyz played in a charity match wearing the 1.FC Kaiserslautern jersey. The proceeds from the match were used to finance his first sports prosthesis, among other things. Opponents? FSV Mainz 05 with the then-new coach Jürgen Klopp. A deep friendship developed from this encounter, and Klopp used Czyz’s story in his clubs as a motivational tool for his players.

“The best and most honest stories happen in para-sports,” argued Klopp: “Someone like me wouldn’t be brave enough for that.” Just six months after his amputation, Czyz became German para-athletics champion in the 100 meters and long jump, and two years later he won three titles at the Summer Games in Athens. At the Games in Beijing and London, the Palatinate native with Polish roots won one gold and one silver, as well as two bronze medals. He then retired from para-athletics.

Instead, in 2015, Czyz and his wife Elena embarked on a round-the-world trip with a prosthetics workshop on board to provide prosthetics in developing countries. After five years of the project, he was stranded in New Zealand due to the corona pandemic and subsequently settled there. Now, just two years after his international debut for his new homeland, he is the first player ever to compete on the biggest stage in badminton.