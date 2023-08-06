Manchester – At the Paralympic Swimming World Championships in Manchester the Genoese athlete Francesco Bocciardo wins the title of world champion in the 200m freestyle category S5. Bocciardo imposes himself with a time of 2’27″79 and conquers the gold medal. Behind him are the Spaniards with Ponce Bertran and Huerta Poza with times of 2’32″71 and 2’46″24 respectively.

Another success for Bocciardo who is the reigning Paralympic champion in the 200m freestyle after the victory achieved in Tokyo 2020.

“Liguria is on the top of the world thanks to a new, fantastic, sporting achievement of the Genoese athlete Francesco Bocciardo. – comment the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti and the regional councilor for Sport Simona Ferro in a note – A victory that fills us with pride as Ligurians and as Italians. In fact, our congratulations go to all the Azzurri athletes, who once again distinguished themselves in sport. Now all that remains is to celebrate and look to the next goals: as soon as the Paralympic World Championships end, we will organize a meeting to congratulate Francesco in person, a sports model for many young people who brings the name of the Liguria Region to the top, also thanks to his invaluable work at regional department of Sport”, add Toti and Ferro.