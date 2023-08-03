Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/02/2023 – 23:06 Share

Brazil reached today (2) the fourth place in the medal table of the Paralympic Swimming World Championship in Manchester (England), when he reached the podium six times, four of them with gold medals. This was the case of Gabriel Araújo, from Minas Gerais, Gabrielzinho, who won this Wednesday (2) the second championship in the 100-meter backstroke test, class S2 (physical-motor limitation) and also set a new record for the Americas – in force since 2018 – and of the competition by completing the race in 1min55s34. Gabrielzinho left behind the Chilean Alberto Abarza (2min06s42), who had the best record on the continent in the race, and the Polish Jacek Czech (2min07s04).

“It is the hardest test for me. But with each training and competition, I’ve been learning more. It was the only record in the Americas that wasn’t mine and I arrived with the objective of beating it. Now, they can search for records from the Americas and all, among the events I compete in, will be with my name, Gabriel Araújo”, said the 21-year-old swimmer, who won the first gold in the event last year, on Madeira Island (Portugal).

Carol Santiago, from Pernambuco, won today (2), the day she turns 38, her third gold at the Worlds in the 50m freestyle S12 class (low vision), also with the right to break a record. She won with a time of 26s71, surpassing the Ukrainian Anna Stetsenko (28s01), silver medal, and the Italian Alessia Berra (28s38), who took the bronze. In this edition of the Worlds, Carol has won gold in two events: in the 100m backstroke and butterfly.

Another exponent, 17-year-old Samuel de Oliveira from São Paulo, secured the top of the podium with victory in the 50m butterfly, class S5 (physical-motor impairment), his favorite event, in 31s21, the new record for the competition and for the Americas. The youngest of the Brazilian delegation at the World Cup, Samuca overcame the Chinese Jincheng Guo, silver (31s53), and Weiyi Yuan, bronze (31s58). It was São Paulo’s second medal in this edition: on Monday (31), he had already won bronze in the 50m freestyle.

“It’s a unique feeling. I am really happy. The effort has been worth it. It’s a very difficult test, because any mistake can take away the medal. I confess that I didn’t do the time I imagined. It was better than I was planning. I managed, too, thanks to the psychological follow-up I have been doing”, revealed the athlete.

The fourth (2) still had a gold and silver double, respectively, of the Paraná twins Débora and Beatriz Carneiro in the 100m butterfly class S14 (intellectual disability). Débora broke the Americas record twice: first in the heats, and then in the final with a time of 1min15s10. Sister Beatriz (1min15s72) came in second and Australian Paige Leonhardt (1min16s50) in third.

“I cried a lot and I will continue to cry. I will arrive in Maringá [cidade natal] crying. It was an immense joy. That was my first gold at the Worlds. I had to focus and pay attention to have the best time of my life”, celebrated Débora. “It’s a thrill to share the podium with my sister. We mentalized this time of 1min15, we wrote in our notebooks and we did it”, added Beatriz.

Patrícia Santos from Minas Gerais won bronze, her first medal at the Worlds, in the 150m medley SM4 (physical-motor limitation). She finished the race in 3min06s30, behind the South African Kat Swanepoel (2min51s41) who took the gold, and the German Gina Boettcher (3min01s70), silver medal.

It will never be easy to win a medal. This is the way. I am working to better control my mind during exams. A little oversight can ruin everything ”, summed up the athlete, who was shot in the neck during a robbery at a lottery shop where she worked as a cashier and became quadriplegic.

The Paralympic Swimming World Championship runs until next Sunday (August 6), with Live broadcast on the International Olympic Committee (Paralympic Games) YouTube account. The competitions at the World Cup take place in two periods: the qualifiers are played at dawn (Brasília time), and the finals are played in the afternoon.

Programming of Brazilians this Thursday (3)

100m breaststroke SB12 – 5h12 – heats

Carol Santiago

Men’s 100m freestyle S8 – 5h29 – heats

Gabriel Cristiano

50m backstroke S3 – heats

Edenia Garcia (5h41)

Susana Schnarndorf (5h45)

Maiara Regina (5h45)

Men’s 200m medley SM5 – 6h04 – heats

Samuel de Oliveira

SM5 Women’s 200m medley – 6h11 – heats

Estefany Rodrigues

100m freestyle S9 – heats

Mariana Gesteira (6h40)

Camille Rodrigues (6h43)

Men’s 400m freestyle S6 – 13:35 – direct final

Talisson Glock

Women’s 400m freestyle S6 – 13:43 – direct final

Laila Suzigan

Women’s 100m freestyle S8 – 14h28 – direct final

Cecília Araújo

50m backstroke S4 – 15h02 – direct final

Lídia Vieira

200m freestyle S2 – 3:31 pm – direct final

Bruno Becker and Gabriel Araujo

Mixed relay 4x100m freestyle – 49 points – 16h41 – direct final

Mixed relay 4x 100m freestyle – S14 – 16:49 – direct final