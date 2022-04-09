Carol Santiago from Pernambuco broke the record in the Americas for the 100-meter backstroke in the S12 class (for visually impaired athletes), this Saturday (9) at the Paralympic Training Center, in São Paulo, during the 2nd National Phase of the Loterias Paralympic Circuit Swimming box. The 36-year-old completed the race in 1min08s74, more than six seconds short of her old record of 1min14s79.

Carol Santiago and José Ronaldo break Americas records during Paralympic Circuit Loterias @Cashier of swimming: https://t.co/PDJDCfWXKG pic.twitter.com/s7Jr0vYXL9 — Brazilian Paralympic Committee (@cpboficial) April 9, 2022

“I was very happy with the result. I expected to swim well, but I was having a lot of discomfort in my spine. I didn’t even know if I would participate in this 2nd National Phase. But the entire medical staff of the CPB [Comitê Paralímpico Brasileiro] and the physical therapist Rafael Martins de Oliveira did an excellent job for me to be able to swim. Without them, the record would not be possible. I’ve been pain-free for two days,” said Carol, who won five Paralympic medals at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Another athlete who represented Brazil at the Tokyo Games and broke a record in the Americas was José Ronaldo, from São Paulo, who swam the 200-meter freestyle event in the S1 class (for athletes with the most severe physical-motor limitations among all of the modality) in 5min58s66.

The post Paralympic Medalist Breaks Swimming Americas Record appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.



#Paralympic #medalist #breaks #Americas #swimming #record