Robert Griswold, swimmer and Paralympic and world medalist, is accused of sexual abuse of a younger teammate from the United States.

Griswold was part of his country’s Paralympics swimming team at the 2016 and 2020 Games and owns country and world records in the freestyle, backstroke, butterfly and individual medley.

According to the civil lawsuit filed last Friday in Colorado, United States, Griswold “maliciously targeted” and sexually abused parker egbert, who is 19 years old today and who suffers from developmental delay and intellectual disability.

According to the lawsuit, the events occurred during the Tokyo Paralympics and in the US Olympic and Paralympic Training Center., in Colorado Springs.

What the demand gets

“It is a horrific tragedy, in which a young man who defied all the odds to become a world-class Paralympic swimmer had his life completely shattered by rape and abuse when he was paired with a violent sexual predator team member. ”, says the lawsuit.

And it adds: “Egbert has suffered serious physical injuries, pain and suffering, and extreme mental problems.”

Similarly, the complaint states that the USOPC and SafeSport “failed to warn, supervise, and/or protect the plaintiff.”

“The allegations presented by the complaint today are extremely concerning and we take them very seriously,” the USOPC said in a statement, which it sent to CNN.

“We have made the decision to place two staff members on administrative leave and have also halted the work of several contractors with US Paralympics Swimming. We are also continuing our investigation of the allegations to help us determine the facts, and we are committed to taking appropriate action,” he warns.

The acts of indiscipline by Griswold, who was temporarily suspended from the US Center on August 23, 2022 for misconduct allegations, are not new.

Likewise, your name is in a database specifically designed for sports abuse prevention and education.

Egbert, the lawsuit says, has autism from birth, could only speak until he was six years old, and today has the mental capacity of a five-year-old.

Griswold “made a concerted effort to ‘befriend’ (Egbert), constantly referring to (Egbert) as his ‘little friend,’” the lawsuit says.

During the jousting, Griswold noticed and made sure that his partner was seated on the transportation used and was “allowed prolonged unsupervised access” as they shared a room in the village.

with paralysis

Griswold was born with cerebral palsy, won two gold medals at Tokyo 2020, and is one of his country’s most representative athletes.

Egbert is also another outstanding athlete, as his resume includes gold medals in the US Paralympics Swimming National.

According to the lawyers in the lawsuit, Egbert “refused to take a shower, which was where Griswold would rape and sexually assault him.”

The athlete’s parents found out about the rape, as Egbert himself revealed the abuse to them, but the lawsuit says that when they went to the USOPC, the “entity refused to respond to the problem.”

