The Paris Paralympic Games will take place between August 28 and September 8, 2024, just a few days after the Olympic Games end. Both fairs will have the vocation of being events that integrate the French capital, the athletes and the spectators in a novel show. As a curiosity, they will be the first Paralympic Games held in Paris and the first in history to share a logo with the Olympics.

Paris will be a sports festival in 2024. If the Olympic Games will begin on July 26 in the French capital, on August 28 it will be the turn of the Paralympic Games; the first in this city that already hosted the Olympic event in the years 1900 and 1924. They will also be the first in history to share a logo with the Olympics in a wink from the organizers to integration.

A total of 4,400 athletes from 184 nations will be present on August 28 for an opening ceremony that will also seek to show all the beauty of Paris. The organizers have prepared an open-air parade along the Champs-Élysées ending in the Place de la Concorde, where the famous obelisk of the city of light is located.

“The opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games is a historic first. The monumental and people-focused nature of the Paralympic Games is an incredible source of inspiration for me. It will transform the center of Paris, with an arts festival like no other, featuring completely new performances and spotlighting Paralympic athletes and the values ​​they embody.” says Thomas Jollyartistic director of the opening ceremonies of Paris 2024.

In this brochure provided by Paris 2024 on July 24, 2023 you can see the performance of artists during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. PARIS 2024 via REUTERS – PARIS 2024

From that moment, there will be 11 days of competition that will feature 549 events for 22 sports and 23 different disciplines. From the first day you will be able to enjoy numerous events and the delivery of 23 medals and many of the settings will be the same ones in which the Olympic games are held.

Among these, the Alexandre III Bridge over the Seine River stands out, through which several para-athletics events will pass, the Stade de France, the largest in the country; the surroundings of the Eiffel Tower or the Grand Palais, under whose glass roof, for example, taekwondo competitions will be held.

A long story and a confusion

The one in Paris will be the 17th edition of the Paralympic Games, which have been held since 1960 with a first edition in Rome. Contrary to what many people believe, the prefix ‘para’ does not refer to the condition of its athletes, but to the fact that they are jousting events held in parallel to the Olympic Games.

The seed for the Paralympic Games, however, goes back as far as 1948 and it was the German neurologist Sir Ludwig Guttman who is credited with it. Dr Guttman was looking for a way to help his paraplegic patients at Stoke Mandeville Veterans Hospital and found it in sport.

Designer Mathieu Lehanneur speaks at a press conference during the design presentation for the Paris 2024 Olympic torch REUTERS – Pascal Rossignol

During the London Olympics that year, 16 wheelchair-bound war veterans squared off in competitions over archery and netball, a ball sport that bears similarities to basketball. In 1952, the first international games of Stoke Mandeville were held and that is how they continued to be called until, each year, with more competitors from different countries, they gave way to the first Paralympic Games in their ninth edition in 1960.

Six days after the closing ceremony of the Rome Olympic Games, the opening party of the Paralympic games took place. Up to 5,000 people turned out for the event in which 400 wheelchair athletes from 23 different nations would participate.

Between September 18 and 25 they competed in 8 different sports: athletics, wheelchair basketball, swimming, table tennis, archery, billiards, darts and fencing. Since then, the Paralympic Games have always been held every four years in their summer version.

A slow but successful evolution

It was not until 1976 to see the premiere of the Winter Paralympic Games in Sweden. In 1988 another milestone took place: the Paralympic Games were held for the first time in history in the same venue as the Olympic Games. It was in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, and by then 3,057 athletes from 60 different countries had already competed.

A year later, on September 2, 1989, the International Paralympic Committee was created as a non-profit organization that since 1999 has been based in the city of Bonn, Germany.

Paralympic Flame Lighting Ceremony – Stoke Mandeville Stadium, Aylesbury, Britain – August 19, 2021 Team Britain torchbearer Susie Rodgers and seven-time medalist Jane Blackburn light the torch during the ceremony REUTERS – ANDREW COULDRIDGE

As stated on their websiteits main responsibilities seek to support its members in order to “develop para sport and promote social inclusion, ensure a successful organization of the Paralympic Games and act as the international federation of ten for sports”.

The 1989 formula for the summer games was repeated in the months of March and April 1992, when the French cities of Tignes and Albertville hosted the first Winter Paralympic Games held in the same venue as the Winter Olympic Games.

They currently participate for athletes with up to ten types of disabilities, not including deafness. For example, the American volleyball player David Smith, who suffers from deafness and participated with his country’s team in the Tokyo Olympics.

However, each sport has a different acceptance for different types of athletes and in some, such as cycling or athletics, those for athletes with visual limitations compete with a guide or pilot in tandem in the case of cycling.

As a particularity of these Paralympic Games in Paris, there will be a record number of medals for women, and only on the last day of competition, 14 metals will be distributed.