The British athlete Jodie Grinham Great Britain made history at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. She became the first pregnant woman to win a medal at the games.

According to international media, Grinham, 31, already has two medals: In the individual archery event she won bronze and together with Nathan McQueen they took gold in the mixed archery event.

“I’m very proud of myself, I’ve had my share of struggles and it hasn’t been easy, but as long as I’m healthy and my baby is healthy, I knew I could compete. I knew that if I shot as well as I could, with or without my baby, I could come back with a medal.”“said Grinham, who has no fingers on his left hand due to a malformation.

Grinham is seven months pregnant and with her partner, Christopher, they have a son together, Christian, due in 2022. She had suffered three miscarriages and, after becoming pregnant this year, she jumped at the chance to participate in the Paralympic Games after receiving the all-clear from doctors.

“My coach and I spent a lot of time doing little preparations for the pregnancy, in which she (the coach) I moved and moved my belly so I could get used to that feeling”the British archer told the media about noticing the baby’s movement when she competes.

She had already been an Olympic medalist

Grinham has already finished on a Paralympic podium. Eight years ago in Rio de Janeiro, she won silver with John Stubbs in the mixed team.

By competing at the highest level while seven months pregnant, the British athlete has unintentionally sent a message to the world: “I didn’t realise how inspiring this was and how much people were interested and affected. I didn’t want people to see it as ‘here’s a pregnant woman going to the Games’. I want them to say: ‘‘Wow, a pregnant woman can compete at the highest level and win a medal.’ I’ve shown that anything is possible. You just have to go and do it. Do you want to do it? Do it,’ she said.

