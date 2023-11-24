Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius is once again in the global spotlight. The 37-year-old man was released on parole this Friday, November 24. The measure will take effect on January 5, marking the latest chapter in a decade of the death of his girlfriend, for which he was accused, which included a high-profile trial, sentencing changes and a series of legal events that They kept the world in suspense. The new ruling comes after he was denied parole in a trial last March.

Oscar Pistorius, known as the “Blade Runner” for his prosthetic legs, was convicted of fatally shooting his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp four times through a locked bathroom door at his Pretoria residence. At a hearing in the administrative capital, Pistorius was informed that His release will be effective on January 5, 2024.

The model and law graduate, Steenkamp, ​​29, lost her life in an event that shocked the world. Tania Koen, a lawyer who represented the Steenkamps during Pistorius’ parole and appeals process, confirmed the information to several news agencies.

South Africa’s Department of Correctional Services issued a statement explaining that the parole board made the decision after assessing Pistorius’ profile and determining that he had a “positive support system.” The statement also pointed out the possibility of subjecting him to rehabilitation programs for his reintegration into society.

File Photo: South African Paralympian Oscar Pistorius leaves the High Court in Pretoria on June 14, 2016, on the second day of his pre-sentencing hearing to send him back to prison for murdering his girlfriend three years ago. . Lawyers for Oscar Pistorius said on Nov. 22, 2023, that they expect the former South African Paralympic champion, convicted of murdering his girlfriend a decade ago, to be released immediately if he is granted parole later this week. Pistorius, 37, will appear on November 24, 2023 before the parole board at a prison on the outskirts of Pretoria where he is currently being held. © AFP – Karel Prinsloo

Over the course of these 10 years, since Steenkamp died, Pistorius, once hailed as one of the world’s most admired athletes, has experienced a series of legal events. Initially convicted of manslaughter, equivalent to involuntary manslaughter, the sentence was overturned and replaced with a verdict of murder after an appeal by prosecutors. Additionally, the initial six-year sentence for murder was increased to 13 years and five months.

On Friday, ahead of the hearing at Pretoria prison, Department of Corrections spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Pistorius completed the programs included in his correctional sentencing plan.

The release decision is now in the hands of the parole board. In South Africa, people deprived of their liberty can appeal their sentence after serving half of it. and after meeting a series of requirements.

The Steenkamp family opposes the decision issued by the judge

Steenkamp’s family strongly opposed Pistorius’ release, rejecting his version of events. Reeva’s mother, June Steenkamp, ​​expressed her disbelief in Pistorius’s account that she did not intend to fatally shoot him. The mother of the deceased stated that she does not believe Pistorius’s explanation and that her daughter had screamed for her life.

Reeva’s father, Barry Steenkamp, ​​passed away in September this year after suffering a stroke. In his statement, he expressed his devastation at not being able to protect his daughter.

Barry (L) and June (R) Steenkamp, ​​parents of the late Reeva Steenkamp, ​​arrive at the Pretoria High Court on June 14, 2016, on the second day of South African Paralympian Oscar Pistorius’ pre-sentence hearing. set to return him to prison for murdering his girlfriend three years ago. The double amputee killed Reeva Steenkamp, ​​a model and law graduate, in the early hours of Valentine’s Day 2013, claiming he mistook her for an intruder when she fired four shots through the bathroom door of her bedroom. . © AFP – Marco Longari

While Pistorius has not yet served his full sentence of 13 years and five months, he is likely to be imposed with additional restrictions, including the use of an electronic security tag and a ban on leaving Gauteng province.

The decision to grant parole has generated controversy, with June Steenkamp making it clear that she does not consider Pistorius to be rehabilitated. If allowed to be released, Pistorius is expected to live at his uncle’s mansion in Pretoria, where he stayed during his trial.

From sporting glory to judicial tragedy

Born in South Africa in 1986, Pistorius stood out as a Paralympic athlete, making history as the first double amputee to compete in the Paralympic Games. However, in 2013, his life took a dark turn.

On the fateful morning of February 14, 2013, Pistorius shot and killed his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, ​​at their home in Pretoria. Pistorius always claimed it was a mistake, thinking there was an intruder, and he fired four times through a closed door.

File Photo: Paralympics – London 2012 Paralympic Games – Olympic Stadium – 5/9/12 Athletics – Men’s 4x100m Relay – T42/T46 Final – Oscar Pistorius of Team South Africa crosses the finish line to win Gold and break the world record . © Reuters – Matthew Child

The 2014 trial captured global attention, revealing details of Steenkamp’s tragic death. Initially convicted of manslaughter, Pistorius was released after five years in prison. However, in 2015, the conviction was changed to murder, resulting in a six-year sentence, later increased to 13 years and five months in 2017.

