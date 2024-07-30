Home page politics

From: Pia Seitler

Can a childless woman be US president? No, say Trump’s Republicans, using entrenched ideas. But there is a solution for Harris.

“We are governed by a bunch of childless cat women who are unhappy, and so they want to make the rest of the country unhappy too.” The sentence by Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance has appeared on social media and is causing a lot of criticism. Because: Vance also mentioned in the 2021 interview Kamala Harris.

The 59-year-old wants to campaign against Biden after his withdrawal from the US election Donald Trump and is supported by leading Democrats such as Barack Obama as a presidential candidate. A survey by New York Times and Siena College recently showed that Harris catches up with Biden and Trump is only one point ahead in the direct duel lies.

While Americans are debating whether a childless woman like Harris can govern a country, a look at Germany shows that it is possible: Angela Merkel was German Chancellor for 16 years. She is married, has no Children.

Merkel and Harris: Study shows image disadvantage of childless women

Hanna Szekeres from the University of Amsterdam is researching motherhood. “People see childlessness in a woman as a sign that she lacks warmth, sociability and a sense of community. We think there is something wrong with them,” says Szekeres BuzzFeed News Germany from IPPEN.MEDIA.

The idea that women have to fulfill the role of mother is deeply rooted in society. “After all, it is a function that only women can fulfill. Not having children is a clear violation. Something that a woman should do but doesn’t do,” says Szekeres. If there are no fixed roles, it causes insecurity.

These accusations are made all over the world and from all sides. Szekeres and her colleagues were able to study show that the age, level of education or marital status of the respondents do not influence the corresponding attitudes. It also made no difference whether the respondent was a woman or a man.

Angela Merkel and Kamala Harris met in 2021. © Newscom World/Imago

Merkel and Harris are both childless – why Harris is under more fire

When the Bundestag discussed “marriage for all” in 2015, a heckler brought up Merkel’s childlessness. Otherwise, the politician’s private life remained one thing above all: private. In the USA, however, even the ex-wife of Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff recently commented on Harris’ childlessness. Harris is the stepmother of the two children that Emhoff has from a previous marriage.

Where does this difference come from? In the US election campaign, the personalisation of politics plays a much greater role than in Germany. “Of course, people vote for a party in the US, but first and foremost they vote for a specific person,” says US political expert Caroline Leicht BuzzFeed News GermanyThis person also includes their private life and their family.

And Merkel, unlike Democrat Harris, came from the more conservative party as a CDU politician. “Since the most violent sexism tends to come from the conservative side, especially the strategic use of sexism, it is the most difficult, the most brutal for women from the politically left-wing parties,” says USA expert Rachel Tausendfreund BuzzFeed News Germany.

Merkel as a role model? How Harris could respond to the Republicans’ accusations

“The issues of children and family are currently playing a major role in the USA,” says Leicht. In this election campaign, it is important to voters to what extent the candidates are personally familiar with these issues. They want to see that they value family and show a certain level of care.

“A woman who doesn’t want children triggers the feeling that she can’t be trusted because she can’t be understood,” explains Szekeres. A politician can only counteract this image “by at least being very motherly or caring towards the country,” says Szekeres. Something that Kamala Harris could try in the US election campaign against Trump and that Merkel successfully demonstrated for 16 years. Perhaps that’s why the nickname “Mutti” sticks to her to this day.