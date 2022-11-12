According to the talk of the show’s author and director, Abdullah Deif, to “Sky News Arabia”, the “90th Minute” show discusses the social and economic impacts of climate change on the residents of Alexandria, integrating live performance and digital applications..

According to Egyptian and international statistics, although what Egypt causes in carbon emissions does not exceed 0.61%, while the United States accounts for 14.02%, and China 29.18%, Alexandria, Miami and Shanghai are equally vulnerable to drowning, if the earth temperature rises by 4 degrees.

Interactive puzzle solving theater

Abdullah Deif says that in the “90th minute” show, the artists present their views and perceptions about the future of Alexandria in a way that allows the audience to discuss the effects that the winds of climate change will have on the old city, and on future generations..

In this interactive space between artists and the audience, continues, art plays a greater role in addressing the issues of our lives.

He gives, for example, that, within the events of the story of the “90th Minute” show, the audience participates in re-writing the theatrical story, and discovering the mystery of the murder of businesswoman “Nada Fathi”, where the show invites the audience to recall the events of the last day in the life of the symbolic character, and to visit the places she frequented, and the people she met, reviewing her diaries, and interviewing an eyewitness.

In this, the audience is divided into research groups, each group consisting of 3 people who must cooperate as a team to solve the mystery, unravel the mystery of the crime, determine the identity of the killer, and the motive for the murder, in just 90 minutes..

The show will be presented from November 14 to 17 in several places in Alexandria, and the team asks the audience to register attendance on an electronic link, and bring a mobile phone to receive instructions and personal headphones to use in the innovative show.

Multinational team