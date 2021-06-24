Milena Smit and Penélope Cruz, in ‘Parallel Mothers’.

In a surprising decision, Pedro Almodóvar has accelerated the post-production of his latest film, Parallel mothers, and will release the film on September 10. With this decision, he hopes to encourage the return of the public to theaters after the summer. The announcement of the release date, made this morning, makes it clear that the production company El Deseo, owned by the Almodóvar brothers, will not save their film until the 2022 Cannes festival, a regular launch contest for their films. That Friday the 10th is also just the one before the start of the San Sebastián festival.

More information

Parallel mothers It will also become the fastest post-production of the last decades of Pedro Almodóvar’s career, since filming ended, after 10 weeks of work, in the last days of May. The director tends to carry out the editing very advanced during filming – Teresa Font, in her third collaboration with Almodóvar, has been in charge of this task – so the main effort falls this summer on the post-production team and Alberto Iglesias, composer of the soundtrack.

In the note, producer Agustín Almodóvar assures: “I am happy to announce the arrival in Spanish cinemas of Pedro Almodóvar’s new film, Parallel mothers. Given the complex and unpredictable times that we have to live, it gives us a lot of security to work with a company like Sony Pictures, in whose team we trust after sharing a wonderful experience with the release of our previous film. Pain and glory “.

Milena Smit and Penélope Cruz, in ‘Parallel Mothers’. THE DESIRE

When the project was announced, the director explained: “With Parallel mothers I return to the female universe, to motherhood, to the family. I speak of the importance of ancestors and descendants. The inevitable presence of memory. There are many mothers in my filmography, the ones that are part of this story are very different. As a storyteller, I am most inspired by imperfect mothers right now. Penélope Cruz, Aitana Sánchez Gijón and the young Milena Smit will play the three mothers in the film, accompanied by Israel Elejalde in the main male character. I also have the collaboration of my beloved Julieta Serrano and Rossy de Palma. Parallel mothers it will be an intense drama. Or so I hope ”.

The Wish has also provided an official synopsis of Parallel mothers: “Two women, Janis and Ana, meet in a hospital room where they are going to give birth. They are both single and accidentally got pregnant. Janis, middle-aged, has no regrets and in the hours leading up to the delivery she is abuzz; the other, Ana, is a teenager and is scared, regretful and traumatized. Janis tries to cheer her up as they sleepwalk through the hospital corridor. The few words that cross in those hours will create a very close bond between the two, which chance will be in charge of developing and complicating in such a resounding way that it will change the lives of both ”. From what was announced during filming, the plot takes place during the first year of raising their respective children. They are mothers, according to Almodóvar “just as self-sacrificing” although “imperfect and complex”.

Still from ‘Parallel Mothers’, next film by Pedro Almodóvar. THE DESIRE

The script for his 22nd feature film – which also represents his seventh collaboration with Penélope Cruz – was written by Almodóvar during confinement, when due to the pandemic he had to temporarily abandon the adaptation of Handbook for cleaning women, by Lucia Berlin. During this time, Almodóvar also shot and premiered the medium-length film The human voice his adaptation of Jean Cocteau’s monologue, starring Tilda Swinton. The medium-length film premiered in Spain on October 21, 2020 on 111 screens.