BEATRIZ JUDGE Correspondent in Paris Wednesday, 26 January 2022, 13:38



“Parallel Mothers”, Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar’s portrait of motherhood, has been nominated for best foreign film at the César Awards, the French Film Academy announced today in a statement.

Almodóvar’s film will have to compete in that category with the Finnish «Compartimento number 6» by Juho Kuosmanen, the Japanese «Drive My Car» by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, the American «First Cow» by Kelly Reichardt, the Norwegian «The worst person in the world » by Joachim Trier, the Iranian «La Loi de Téhéran» by Saeed Roustayi and the British «El padre» by Florian Zeller.

The director from La Mancha, who enjoys great success with the public and critics in France, has already won three César awards for “Tacones Lejanos”, “Todo sobre mi madre” and “Talk con ella” and has been nominated for these awards on several occasions for other movies. In 1999, he received the César de Honor for his career.

«The lost illusions», part as a favorite



Lost Illusions, Xavier Giannoli’s ambitious adaptation of the homonymous novel by French writer Honoré de Balzac, starts as the favorite with 15 nominations, including best film. Leos Carax’s rock opera “Annette” and Valérie Lemercier’s “Aline”, the film inspired by the life of Canadian singer Céline Dion, are up for 11 and 10 César Awards, respectively.

“Bac Nord: Criminal Investigation Brigade”, the film by Cédric Jimenez, about the work of a police squad in the dangerous neighborhoods of northern Marseille, has seven nominations, including best film. This film, which has been a box office success in France, has caused rivers of ink to run in the French press. Its director was accused of playing into the hands of the extreme right, which applauded its shocking portrayal of lawless neighborhoods, taken over by criminals, where the police cannot enter.

The absence of “Titane” by Julia Ducournau in the list of nominees for best film is surprising. The controversial and futuristic film won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes festival and was chosen by France to compete at the Oscars. Ducournau’s film has four nominations, including best director and best new actress.

Two other women, Audrey Diwan and Valérie Lemercier, are competing this year for the César for Best Director. Leos Carax, Cédric Jimenez, Xavier Giannoli and Arthur Harrari are also eligible for this award.

The gala will take place on February 25



The César awards ceremony will take place on February 25 at the legendary Olympia room in Paris. French actor and director Antoine de Caunes will act as master of ceremonies. And the actress Cate Blanchett will receive the César de Honor.

After two editions surrounded by controversy, the French Academy, which has been accused of lack of parity and diversity, trusts that the cinema will once again be the protagonist of the night.

The 2020 gala was marked by the controversy over the 12 nominations for Roman Polanksi, accused of rape by several women, and that of 2021 by the demands of the sector to demand the end of the cultural lockdown in France after a black year for the world of cinema due to the Covid-19 pandemic.