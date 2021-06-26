The duo Penelope Cruz–Pedro Almodovar is a successful formula that has shown solid results in films such as Pain and Glory, All About My Mother, and Back. In that sense, both will return to the big screen with Parallel Mothers, the most recent project by the Spanish director.

According to what was reported by Sony Pictures, the feature film has a premiere scheduled for September 10 of this year. This announcement has taken the international media by surprise, since -based on previous releases- Almodóvar usually presents his titles at the Cannes Film Festival. With this, it was expected that Parallel Mothers would be screened in the 2022 edition of the aforementioned event.

In addition, another fact that has attracted attention is that the filming of the film ended in the last days of May after 10 weeks of work. It would represent the fastest post-production process that the filmmaker has carried out in the last decades of his career. This is how the country reports it.

Parallel mothers

On the other hand, the aforementioned media suggests that the haste in the premiere would be supported by promoting a return to theaters. Around this, some statements by Agustín Almodóvar, brother and partner of the renowned filmmaker, have been shared.

“I am happy to announce the arrival in Spanish cinemas of Pedro Almodóvar’s new film, Parallel Mothers. Given the complex and unpredictable times that we have to live, it gives us great security to work with a company like Sony Pictures, in whose team we trust after sharing a wonderful experience with the launch of our previous film Pain and Glory ”, he affirmed.

Parallel mothers – official synopsis

Two women, Janis and Ana, meet in a hospital room where they are going to give birth. They are both single and accidentally got pregnant. Middle-aged Janis has no regrets and is very happy in the hours leading up to delivery.

Ana, on the other hand, is a teenager and is scared, regretful and traumatized. Given this, Janis tries to cheer her up as they sleepwalk through the hospital corridor.

The few words that cross in those hours will create a very close bond between the two, which chance will take care of developing and complicating in such a resounding way that it will change the lives of both.