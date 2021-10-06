A quote by Eduardo Galeano closes ‘Parallel Mothers’: “No matter how hard you try to silence it, human history refuses to shut up.” Pedro Almodóvar shot his last film before the Democratic Memory Law pending approval was presented in the Congress of Deputies. In theory, from now on it will be the State, and not the private associations, that will be in charge of digging the graves with reprisals from the Civil War so that their relatives have a grave where they can take flowers. In his most political film, the La Mancha filmmaker even dares to remember Rajoy in the mouth of the forensic anthropologist who plays Israel Elejalde, who remembers that the former president boasted of dedicating zero euros to historical memory.

This character is the father of Penelope Cruz’s son, who will raise him alone despite doubts about whether she is the mother of the child. At the clinic where she gives birth, she will meet another single mother (Milena Smit), representative of a youth that perhaps does not waste much time thinking about historical memory because it has enough to survive on a day-to-day basis. “There are about 100,000 disappeared without a decent burial. Until we do so, the war will not be over, “says the photographer played by Penélope Cruz, who is looking for the body of her great-grandfather ‘walked’ by the Falangists in the town.

Pedro Almodóvar interview:

Lacking in humor and the surrealist touches of the house, ‘Parallel Mothers’ suffers from the excessive didacticism in its political message, which is reserved for the prologue and the epilogue. It is as if Almodóvar were speaking for a foreign spectator who knows nothing about the Civil War. In the middle, there is a melodrama that at times mutates into an intrigue thriller, which describes different types of motherhood or rather maternal instinct. The merit of the director and of an outstanding Aitana Sánchez-Gijón is not to judge the character of Milena Smit’s mother, who puts her career before her daughter and assumes her status as a ‘bad mother’.

Almodóvar explores the sisterhood between single mothers and the new forms of family with his usual predilection for multi-colored kitchens and the town as an Eden repository of the essences of memory. The emotion of ‘Parallel Mothers’ does not come from the feelings of the characters, but from their ideology.