The Catalan fans of the First Division teams, leaving Girona aside, are suffering intensely. A point has arrived at which the disaffection of the followers with respect to their leaders is maximum. We count less and less when it comes to monetary contribution. Years ago, membership cards and subscriptions were the maximum contribution to the entities’ budget, but now this is not the case. Television rights and other variants such as naming of the stadium, the sale of the boxes and others are the main source of financing. But, whether we like it or not, the support of fans has a value that goes far beyond financial value. It is very sad to see how presidents live further and further away from this feeling, it happens in Barcelona, ​​in Espanyol with a president missing in Valencia or in Valladolid. What at one time could have been candy for these presidents who seized power has proven that, by not meeting the desired expectations, the clubs are nothing more than broken toys that are now abandoned.

