Manturov: the government has extended parallel imports until 2024

The parallel import mechanism will be extended until 2024, a corresponding decision was made by the government. About this in an interview RIA News said Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.

According to him, the mechanism will be subject to adjustment – a gradual reduction in the list and range of goods that will be imported into Russia.

Manturov clarified that a decrease in parallel import supplies occurs as domestic companies reach the required production volumes.