Imported drinks began to be imported into Russia through parallel channels, Izvestia was told at the Lenta company.

It is noted that we are talking about those brands that officially left the domestic market, after which the government allowed them to be imported without the consent of the copyright holder. These are, for example, Jack Daniel’s, Aberfeldy, Grant’s and many others.

The price for most of the drinks for parallel imports has not changed – it has remained at the same level, the distribution network added. It is too early to analyze the change in demand, since new products have appeared on the market recently, the retailer’s representative emphasized.

“We do not see any prerequisites for a shortage of products,” the trade network concluded.

In Magnit, Izvestia was confirmed that they were ready to import alcohol without the permission of the copyright holders.

“We will develop parallel imports in alcoholic beverages to a limited extent, since domestic consumers are not yet ready to abandon strong foreign brands, for example, strong alcohol. Its share in sales is small, but for certain categories of buyers this assortment is important,” the company noted.

The Association of Retail Companies was the first to appeal to officials with a request to allow such importation of alcohol: otherwise, retail chains would face a shortage of drinks that citizens usually buy for the holidays.

The Federal Customs Service (FTS) does not record violations in the parallel import of alcohol, the department told Izvestia.

