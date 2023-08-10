AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 08/09/2023 – 19:14

The parallel exchange rate touched, this Wednesday (9), the psychological barrier of 600 pesos per dollar in Argentina, four days before the primary elections that will define the presidential candidates for October.

This quotation of the so-called “blue dollar” means a devaluation of the peso by 17.5% in the last 30 days.

A currency control system has been in force in Argentina since 2019, and several exchange rates work in parallel with the official one, which closed today at 297.82 pesos per dollar.

Although the blue dollar market is considered small, its quotation reflects market expectations, in a country facing inflation of 115% per year.

The Minister of Economy and pre-candidate for the Presidency Sergio Massa warned yesterday that he would act against speculators in the parallel market, who promised that they will feel “the rigor with all the instruments that the Financial Investigation Unit (UIF) has”.

Argentines have historically bet on the dollar to protect themselves from the devaluation of their currency, a behavior that gains strength on the eve of electoral processes.

For months now, international bookings have dwindled by the day. Yesterday, they closed at US$ 24.1 billion, according to the country’s Central Bank. Economic analysts, however, estimate that those of free availability are practically at zero.