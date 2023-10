Exchange house in Buenos Aires: amid the economic crisis and electoral tension, the parallel dollar is worth almost three times more than the official one | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The parallel or “blue” dollar broke this Tuesday (10) a new record in Argentina, by overcoming the barrier of one thousand pesos per unit and a difference of around 190% in relation to the official exchange rate, in a context of macroeconomic instability and uncertainty before elections in the country.

The “blue” dollar, which people turn to in the face of restrictions to obtain foreign currency on the official market, increased by 105 pesos, equivalent to 11.1%, to 1,050 pesos, with a new record exchange rate difference of 187% in relation to the official rate, which remains at 365.50 pesos.

This was the nominal record reached by the informal market until it fell to 1,035 pesos per unit, along with a 9.5% increase in a single day.

Argentina is going through a crisis due to the increase in inflation, which in August registered 124.4% in 12 months and 40.1% poverty in the first half of 2023, at the same time as it is dealing with the shortage of reserves at the Central Bank.

This is in addition to the constant issuance of local currency and the last 22% devaluation carried out by the government, on August 14, one day after the primaries that gave victory to the libertarian candidate Javier Milei.

Milei called the weight “excrement” and asked people to liquidate local currency in exchange for US dollars. He promises to dollarize the Argentine economy if he is elected on October 22nd.

In this sense, several associations of private banks in Argentina issued a statement calling for “democratic responsibility” so that there are “solid” institutions and “mature” leadership.