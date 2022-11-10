In Venezuela, the parallel dollar reached an increase of 115 percent during 2022. After a control that kept it at 4.30 bolívares per dollar, it has already reached 10.40 bolívares per dollar.

The Central Bank of Venezuela forces businesses to sell at the official rate, which is 8.9 bolívares per dollar, which adds up to a 94 percent increase in all of 2022.

In October, the Andrés Bello Catholic University (Ucab) presented a report on the Venezuela Situation giving a forecast that in December the dollar will close at about 11 bolivars.

Economists believe that continuing with current policies, such containment of the dollar will be impossible. The same goes for people on the street and those trying to combat inflation, which for October was 14.5 percent according to the Venezuelan Finance Observatory (OVF).

For the OVF, the items that showed the greatest price increases were services with 19.7 percent, communications 17.2 percent, food and non-alcoholic beverages 12.5 percent, entertainment 10.2 percent and transportation 8.2 percent. percent.

The OVF assures that the acceleration of inflation in October (14.5 percent) compared to September (11.5 percent) is due “to the fact that the price increase dynamics far exceeds the adjustment of the bolivar against the dollar , which clearly corresponds to a problem of overvaluation or backwardness of the exchange rate. In other words, imported goods are cheaper than domestically produced ones.

Regarding the monetary aggregates, the money issue by the BCV in October compared to September was 29.4 percent and inflation was estimated at 14.5 percent, while in September compared to August the monetary issue reached 14.1 percent and inflation was 11.5 percent.

