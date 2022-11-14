The traces of Antonio and Ramón were lost three years ago in Murcia and Molina and their absences, with no apparent connection, share similarities
Antonio Cutillas and Ramón Sánchez have never met; they are not friends, and they don’t even live near each other. They are separated by the 30 kilometers between the municipality of Molina de Segura, where Antonio lives, and the Murcian district of Corvera, where Ramón resides. However, the way in which they both disappeared three years ago
#parallel #disappearances
Leave a Reply