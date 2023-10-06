In September, the Argentine government announced an unusual new development to “cushion” the impact of the release of news about inflation, which is out of control in the country.

In parallel with the numbers reported monthly by the National Institute of Statistics and Census (Indec), which will continue to be released, the federal government’s Economic Policy Secretariat began publishing its own weekly data on inflation in the country.

This Friday (6), the ministry reported that the price variation in the week between September 25th and October 1st was 1.3%, the sixth consecutive time that inflation fell.

The index draws attention because private consultants have stated that inflation is accelerating in Argentina due to the 22% devaluation of the peso promoted by the Peronist government in August.

According to Indec, the average price variation in Argentina in August compared to July was 12.4%, the highest since 1991. The index is practically double that recorded in July, when monthly inflation was 6.3% . Inflation in 12 months rose to 124.4%, after remaining at 113.4% in July.

It will be necessary to wait for the September data from Indec to find out whether the weekly numbers released by the Secretariat of Economic Policy correspond to reality: last month’s index will be released next Thursday (12), ten days before the presidential election in which the Economy Minister, Sergio Massa, is the government candidate for the Casa Rosada.

Consultants consulted by Bloomberg estimate that September inflation in Argentina was between 11% and 12.5%.

Economists have questioned the data from the Economic Policy Secretariat. Luciano Cohan, co-founder of the consultancy Alphacast, asked a series of questions on X to the holder of the portfolio, Gabriel Rubinstein.

“Gabriel, where can I find the calculation methodology? How is the sample composed? How much of the basic food basket does it cover and how are the weightings? How do they interpolate? How do they treat [produtos e serviços] what are missing? What geographic coverage does it have? Is it a statistical or econometric calculation?” he asked.

Another economist, Martin Rozada, from the Center for Financial Research at Torcuato Di Tella University, was more incisive in a post on .

Gabriel Rubinstein, who said in an interview that the weekly data is “an absolutely independent estimate [da pesquisa mensal] of Indec, as any consultancy can do”, countered Rozada also in X.

“You’re lying: these are not false data, but estimates from a specialized professional group (and not a Kirchnerist consultancy company), which has been working on this for months. It is a shame that you continue to cultivate divisions,” Rubinstein wrote.

If the idea of ​​releasing inflation data weekly to dilute the impact of price changes already raises eyebrows, the question regarding the government’s numbers is legitimate, as Peronism has a history of makeuping economic indicators.

Between 2007 and 2015, during the governments of Néstor and Cristina Kirchner, an intervention took place at Indec to manipulate data on inflation, poverty and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Argentina.

The Clarín newspaper cited, for example, that the institute reported inflation of 8.7% in 2007, while private consultancies indicated that the price variation that year was between 16 and 18%. Outraged, the opposition launched a parallel measurement of month-by-month inflation in 2011.

The most embarrassing moment came in 2013, when the then Minister of Economy, Axel Kicillof, canceled the official poverty calculation on the grounds that “measuring poverty is stigmatizing”.

As expected, this manipulation generated a wave of international distrust about the Argentine economic situation. In 2013, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued a statement of censure against the country due to inconsistency in its statistics.

Investment funds from the United States and the United Kingdom took legal action because they felt affected by the manipulation of Argentine GDP data.

The release of Indec inflation data next week could indicate whether Peronism has learned its lesson or continues to work magic with the numbers.