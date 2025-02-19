Countdown to the Zurich Marathon of Sevilleone of the great sports tests that hosts the Spanish capital and of which ABC of Seville It is an official sponsor. This 2025, when the event celebrates its XL edition, the marathon will History in the field of participantsafter two months ago the figure of 14,000 registered runners was confirmed.

The Zurich Marathon of Seville stands out for offering its participants a most conducive scenario. And is that Its 42,195 meters circuitnot only passes through a multitude of emblematic points of the city, but also especially stands out for being The most flat test in Europewith only ten meters of unevenness. Now, before at 08.30 on this Sunday, February 23, the departure gun from the Paseo de las Delicias is given, the organization of this marathon contemplates a series of parallel activities with which they decline even more everything that wraps to this sporting event.

Carrera del Zurich Marathon of Seville 2025

One of those parallel activities of the Zurich Marathon of Seville is a race fair that is called from ‘Expo Marathon‘. This will be located in Fibes, being a place of obligatory passage of all the runners who have registered, because it is there where they must collect their dorsal and bag of the race. This fair will take place during the two days after the marathon, Friday 21 and Saturday, February 22counting with An uninterrupted schedule from 10 am to 8 pm. As in the previous years, the entrance to the enclosure is free for both participants and companions. Also, in this place another series of parallel activities of the Zurich Marathon of Seville are developed.

One of those activities that will be held in the ‘Expo Marathon’ is the already usual paste food, an event that will bring together all marathoners, family and friends who wish to go. Its celebration is due to the fact of considering The food of the day before the test as one of the most importanthence this pasta meal takes place on Saturday, February 22; There are also established different schedules For that day.









Runners who wish to go to this paste meal must present a free ticket that can request at the time of collecting the dorsals. Now, companions will have to pay an entry, which will be four euros for adults and two euros for children with twelve years or more. Apart, there are two free invitations for children under 12 for each registered corridor. The limit established by the organization is 500 places per food shift.

Zurich Drawing Contest Marathon from Seville

Another parallel activity that is held again this year is the drawing contest, an initiative that is aimed at children under 16. The organization of the Zurich Marathon of Seville makes a template to make drawingwhose shipping period concluded on February 3. After the jury valued the quality and originality of the drawings presented to the contest, the winners met a few days ago, on February 17. Yes indeed, The awards ceremony will not be until Friday 21in the ‘Expo Marathon’, where the first winner will receive a lot of sports and educational material valued at 75 euros; in 50 euros, for the second best; and in 25 euros, for the third.

Photographic contest of the Zurich Marathon of Seville

On the occasion of the Zurich Marathon of Seville, a photographic contest is also held, in which the images that participate should deal On the parallel activities of the test, the marathon itself or the environment. Based on this, the shipping deadline will begin one day after the race, on Monday, February 24, and will end on March 5. Both registration for this photographic contest and the sending of the material must be done telematic. In this case, the awards will be 300 euros, for the winner; 200 euros, for those who make the second best photo; and 100 euros, for whom it makes the third best.

Zurich Animation Points Marathon from Seville

They also consist as parallel activities by the organization the animation points of the Zurich Marathon of Seville; That is, the specific places where certain groups will be installed to breathe the corridors and give even more environment to the environment. We talk about singers and/or DJ’s who take part in the animation testwhich can do it if they have registered for it previously. These animation points will be seen especially in the second part of Zurich Marathon of Seville, which is the one that congregates the most people. In total, they consist in the race circuit up to 24 animation points by different areas of the Spanish capital.

The little ones also have a place at the party that this Zurich Marathon supposes in Seville; Therefore, this 2025 is celebrated The IX edition of the children’s races. In these, all children under 14 who have registered may participate, establishing different categories, with different distancesdepending on the ages.

Chupetines: Born in 2023 onwards / 50 meters.

PRE-BENJAMINES: Born in 2021 and 2022 /50 meters.

Benjamines: born in 2019 and 2020/100 meters.

Alevines: born in 2017 and 2018/150 meters.

Children: born in 2015 and 2016/250 meters.

Cadets: Born in 2013 and 2014/500 meters.

Youth: born in 2011 and 2012 / 1,000 meters.

There is 1,000 places available To participate in these children’s races of the Zurich Marathon of Seville, which will begin From 10.30 am on Saturday, February 22 In the Plaza de América, within María Luisa Park.

Activities Expo Zurich Marathon of Seville

On the occasion of the 40 years of the Zurich Marathon of Seville, they will also develop a series of more cultural activities. These will take place in Fibes, at the ‘Marathon Expo’ already mentioned above, during Friday 21 and Saturday, February 22.

10.00 hours: Inauguration of the exhibition “40 years of marathon in Seville” in the central dome of access to FIBES, with the best photographs of all editions.

10.00 – 20.00: brand activations in the Zurich, Asics and other sponsoring and collaborating brands of the event.

10.15 – 12.30 hours: Several Primary Education Colleges in Seville visit the Marathon Fair.

11.15 hours: Presentation at the Al-Andalus Auditorium of FIBES of the report “Seville, 1999: 26 years of an unforgettable World Cup” with its protagonist, Abel Antón, marathon world champion in Seville 1999, and Prince of Asturias Award.

18.00: Awards delivery of the IV Drawing Contest of the Zurich Marathon in Seville in the talk zone of Pavilion 2 of the FIBES.

20.00 hours: closure of the Zurich Marathon Seville 2025 Expo. 09.00 hours: departure from the 4th edition of the 5K Breakfast Run in María Luisa Park (Rodríguez de Casso Paseo).

10.00 – 20.00: exhibition «40 years of marathon in Seville» in the central dome of access to FIBES, with the best photographs of all editions.

10.30 hours: Children’s careers in María Luisa Park, from 0 to 14 years old, adapted and non -competitive distances.

11.00: Presentation in the talk zone of the presentation «40 years of marathon in Seville» with the athlete Abel Antón.

12.00: talk with Martín Fiz, world champion, Europe and Prince of Asturias Award, in the Technonergies space.

12.30 – 16.30 hours: Pasta food in Pavilion 3 of Fibes.

13.00 hours: Visit of authorities, sponsors and elite athletes to the Zurich Marathon Expo in Seville 2025.

20.00 hours: closure of the Zurich Marathon Seville 2025 Expo.

As contemplated in the programming, some of the parallel activities of the Zurich Marathon of Seville are part of the same of which we review.

5K Breakfast Run – Zurich Marathon of Seville 2025

Another of the most anticipated parallel activities of the Zurich Marathon in Seville is the 5K Breakfast Run, understanding this as A previous warming career to the great evidence of Sunday, February 23. It will be a day before, on Saturday 22, when you celebrate The IV edition of this 5k Breakfast Runfor which participants will have an hour to complete it, From 09.00 to 10.00 amand whose tour will pass around the María Luisa Park.

Departure: Plaza de América.

Complete return to the Plaza de América (leaving the square to the left).

Paseo de las Delicias.

Avenida de la Palmera.

Avenue of Cardinal Ilundain.

Manuel Siurot Avenue.

Avenida de la Borbolla.

Avenida de Portugal.

Cid glorieta (leaving her right).

Avenida Isabel la Católica (further route to the Plaza de España).

Plaza de España.

Avenida Isabel la Católica (further route to the Plaza de España).

Covadonga roundabout.

Avenida de Don Pelayo.

Goal: Plaza América (leaving the square to the right).

This 5K Breakfast Run circuit consists of 5,000 meters of travel. There is also a limit of 2,000 runners, which will be able to collect their dorsals in FIBES, at the race fair, on Friday, February 21.