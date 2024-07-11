In a report released this Thursday (11th July), the corporation indicates that agency employees produced dossiers against Alexandre de Moraes

A report by the PF (Federal Police) released this Thursday (11.Jul.2024) shows that the “parallel Abin”, a group suspected of using the agency’s structure to spy on political opponents, monitored ministers at the top of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), the then federal deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and some journalists.

The Federal Police launched the 4th phase of Operation Last Mile this Thursday (July 11). Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the rapporteur for the case, ordered the arrest of 5 individuals and authorized the search and seizure of 7 others. He removed the confidentiality of the police action.

“The continuation of the investigations also revealed the use of ABIN resources to monitor authorities in the Judiciary (Ministers of this COURT and their families) and Legislative (Senators of the Republic and Federal Deputies) with the aim of obtaining political advantages.“, says the excerpt from Moraes’ decision.

Read the list of those monitored by the “parallel Abin”, according to the PF:

JUDICIARY

Alexandre de Moraes, minister of the STF;

Dias Toffoli, minister of the STF;

Luiz Fux, minister of the STF;

Luis Roberto Barroso, minister of the STF.

LEGISLATIVE

JOURNALISTS AND OTHERS

João Doria, former governor of São Paulo;

Hugo Ferreira Netto Loss and Roberto Cabral Borges, Ibama employees;

Federal Revenue Service auditors;

Monica Bergamo, Vera Magalhães, Luiza Alves Bandeira and Pedro Cesar Batista, journalists.

PF OPERATION

On Thursday (11.Jul.2024), PF agents served 4 preventive arrest warrants and 7 search and seizure warrants in Brasília (DF), Curitiba (PR), Juiz de Fora (MG), Salvador (BA) and São Paulo (SP). The warrants were issued by the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

Here are the search and seizure targets:

Matthew of Carvalho Sposito;

Jose Matheus Sales Gomes;

Daniel Ribeiro Lemos;

Richards Dyer Pozzer;

Roger Beraldo de Almeida – fugitive;

Marcelo Araujo Bormevet; and

Giancarlo Gomes Eodrigues.

Preventive arrests and the removal from public office were also ordered for:

Matthew of Carvalho Sposito;

Richards Dyer Pozzer;

Roger Beraldo de Almeida;

Marcelo Araujo Bormebet; and

Giancarlo Gomes Rodrigues.

Those investigated were responsible for creating fake profiles on social media and spreading false information about journalists and members of the Three Powers. “Parallel Abin” He would also have illegally accessed computers, telephones and telecommunications infrastructure to monitor people and public agents.