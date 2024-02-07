Paralivesa game inspired by The Sims, has revealed therelease year: 2025. It will be released in Early Access in Windows PC and Mac versions. Furthermore, it has been confirmed that the game it will never have paid DLC but it will always only include free expansions.
This information was revealed in a official video published via the Paralives YouTube channel. You can see it below.
The video highlights a number of recently announced features, showcasing jobs and careers, relationships, the game's personality system, and the impact of needs and wants on playable characters, called Parafolks.
Paralives, what do we know
The gameplay of Paralives isn't too different from titles like The Sims at first glance, but it appears to include a number of detailed customization possibilities of furniture (and not only) that are uncommon for the genre (mods excluded). In addition to building tools, Paralives includes a simulation mode in which Parafolks explore cities full of events and people, build families, pursue careers, and try to live fulfilling lives.
One feature that stands out in the development video is the Together Cardsa guided way to customize relationships between Parafolks over time.
