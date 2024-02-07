Paralivesa game inspired by The Sims, has revealed therelease year: 2025. It will be released in Early Access in Windows PC and Mac versions. Furthermore, it has been confirmed that the game it will never have paid DLC but it will always only include free expansions.

This information was revealed in a official video published via the Paralives YouTube channel. You can see it below.

The video highlights a number of recently announced features, showcasing jobs and careers, relationships, the game's personality system, and the impact of needs and wants on playable characters, called Parafolks.