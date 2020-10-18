“Am very excited”. It was stated by Anna Maria Fusté, the former Spanish councilor, discreetly located as usual not in the presidential box but in the seats reserved for the press. The usual is a saying, because although Fusté has always been a stalwart of the parakeet affiliate parties, the pandemic nipped everything in the bud. Y this Sunday, after seven months, 225 days later of that Espanyol B-Sabadell on March 7, football with an audience returned to the Dani Jarque Sports City.

He League premiere of José Aurelio Gay’s subsidiary in Segunda B, against El Prat, which coincided in facilities with the Espanyol-Deportivo of the First Iberdrola female, was the moment chosen to return to a certain normality. To stop mediating a television screen between football and its fans. Although with many ‘buts’. To begin with, in the stands of field 1 they could only meet 200 parrot members, selected by seniority among those who requested a free entry. And in the 3, only 34. More invitations. In total, a third of the capacity was occupied, as demanded by the authorities and the restrictions derived from COVID-19.

An hour and a half before the start of the Espanyol B game, the public was already visible in the vicinity. And not because of the anxiety of watching football, which surely too. The club had been citing its members by time slots, to avoid any type of agglomeration. So it was. At the entrance of the Sports City, temperature measurement and hydroalcoholic gel.

The temperature measurement, essential in the access to the Dani Jarque Sports City.

Gorka Leiza (DIARIO AS)



In the stands, take care of safety by helping spectators to choose seats among those that were already marked, always respecting safety distances. And inside, illusion. So much that the warm-up of the subsidiary players was received almost as if it were a goal. Although, for emotion to the surface, that of minute 21 and crush them again live in homage to the eternal captain.

For Alvaro Saenz, one of the privileged attendees at Espanyol B-Prat, “lThe controls have not been a nuisance. If you have to do more so that you can enter to watch football, welcome to. And the queue has gone pretty fast. There are no complaints, ”he asserted. “The important thing is that we have returned home”, Álvaro sentenced. And, like him, dozens of Espanyol fans, in what was the most repeated phrase of this historic October 18.

Espanyol members, in the extra stands, following Espanyol B-AE Prat.

Gorka Leiza (DIARIO AS)



“I haven’t seen football since Atlético’s day, in Cornellà. I really wanted”, Explained Cels Escobar, another of the partners present in the stands, near a box that did not lack illustrious such as Tommy N’Kono, Mágico Díaz, Iñaki Pérez de Arrilucea or Martín Posse. And also the first team player Wu Lei, convalescing from some discomfort.



“There is a good atmosphere and, on top of that, we can see the young people climbing up,” added Cels. And it culminated: “Surely from the club’s point of view it is a good test for when you can access the stadium”. He is not without reason. A small-scale test of what will happen one day, hopefully sooner rather than later, at RCDE Stadium.