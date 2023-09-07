There is no Colombian or Venezuelan breakfast – we will stay out of any conflict over its origin – that is complete without the parakeet. Only three components define the flavor of Creole mornings: eggs, tomato and onion. This simple recipe is prepared in every house. “The well-to-do people eat it and the poor like it because it’s enough for everyone,” says Ramón David León in his Venezuelan gastronomic geography (1954).

The humbleness of its ingredients and the ease of preparing them mean that they can share a table with almost anything: it is common to see them served with arepas, beans, cheese, rolls, butter or bacon, although eating them simply on a piece of hot bread is already a very good way to start the day.

They have their alchemy, since the onion and tomato sauce that is prepared first provides enough moisture so that the eggs remain juicy (even if you forget them in the pan). The end result should be loose and not with the texture of a homogeneous pasture; I like to make them over high heat, stirring vigorously once the eggs are added, and leaving them a little uncooked.

Although the basic recipe is the most common and widespread, depending on the area, some other ingredient can be added. For example, in the Andes area they also put cilantro and milk and in other towns pork rinds or sweet chili peppers, so if at home during a burst of culinary creativity it is born to add something, go ahead.

Time : twenty minutes Difficulty : Do not rush to add the eggs, everything in its own time Ingredients For 2 persons ½ onion

1 tomato

3 eggs

Salt

1. Chop the onion into small dice. Peel and dice the tomatoes as well. 2. Sauté the onion in a frying pan over medium heat with a little oil and salt. When translucent add the tomato. 3. Let cook for about eight minutes and correct salt. 4. Beat the eggs and add them to the pan. Increase the heat and keep stirring while the eggs cook over medium-high heat. Remove when the eggs are loose but still juicy and serve immediately.

