Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/12/2023 – 17:34

Councilor Pedro Aureliano (Cidadania-PB) admitted hitting a woman in an argument with colleague Wallace Militão (PP-PB) during a session of the Piancó City Council, in the interior of Paraíba, last Thursday, 7. He also stated that he was going to attack his political opponent.

In the exchange of barbs, Militão stated: “Everyone knows his character. He hit a woman.” The PP councilor was referring to the case that occurred in the 1990s, when Aureliano was accused by journalist Nena Martins of swearing and attacking her in front of a hotel in the city. Today, she is head of the João Pessoa Women’s Secretariat. Aureliano retorted and threatened “I’ll hit you and I’ll hit you too”, he said.

The Chamber session discussed the possibility of holding a motion of applause for a former director of the Piancó Regional Hospital. Aureliano was against the proposal and claimed that the professional did not come to the municipality frequently. Militão is the author of the tribute request. After the discussion, the meeting was suspended.

In an interview with the newspaper The globe, after the repercussion of the case, the Cidadania councilor minimized the episode, but acknowledged that he gave the woman a “push”. “I had a problem 30 years ago, an argument with a journalist, who I didn’t hit, I just verbally attacked. There was no aggression. He (Militão) came with the provocations and I replied: ‘I hit you and I hit you’. I changed my mind and said that,” he stated. “I didn’t hit any woman, I just pushed a journalist because she provoked me.”

Pedro Aureliano, also known as Pedro de Zé Lúcia, was elected with 439 votes in the 2020 municipal elections, in Piancó, a city with around 16 thousand inhabitants. Councilor for the third term, he was also chosen for a seat in the Chamber in 2012 and 2016. He opposes Militão in the House, mostly made up of Progressive parliamentarians.

In a note, the Piancó City Council stated that the episode is “regrettable” and the Ethics Council will investigate the threat against Militão. O Estadão sought out Pedro Aureliano, but received no response until the report was published.

Read the Chamber’s note in full

Piancó City Hall was the scene of a regrettable episode involving attacks and a terrible confession of violence against women.

It is necessary to clarify to the citizens of Piancó, Paraíba and Brazil that the municipal legislative power repudiates the attitude practiced by councilor Pedro Aureliano da Silva when confirming the practice of violence against women, as well as reinforcing that the chamber does not support this type of posture and in the same way, it makes the camera available to all women in the fight to guarantee their rights.

These episodes led to serious developments, where I have already ordered the ethics council to investigate incidents against women, as well as, in the face of a threat to another colleague within this house, in total disagreement with the rules of good coexistence and parliamentary decorum. Therefore, I guarantee that the Chamber will not leave situations like these unpunished and we will be, as we have always been, in defense of the guarantees of women and our people.

Edgar Valdevino Lima

President of the Chamber