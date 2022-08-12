Paraguay’s vice president, Hugo Velázquez, resigned this Friday (12.Aug.2022) after being accused of “significant corruption” by the United States Department of State. In addition to him, the legal advisor of the hydroelectric Entidade Binacional Yacyretá, Juan Carlos Duarte, was also included in the sanctions of the Engel List.

The 2 are vetoed from entering American territory, as are some of their relatives. The charges include bribing a public official to stop an investigation that threatened Velázques, a member of the conservative Colorado Party. He also withdrew his name from the acronym’s primaries, which would determine the next presidential candidate in 2023.

In noteSecretary of State Antony Blinken said that acts like these “contribute to diminishing confidence in the government and public perception of corruption and impunity of the cabinet” from Valázquez. “Furthermore, Duarte’s act of corruption abused and exploited his powerful and privileged public position within the Yacyretá Binational Entity, risking public trust in one of Paraguay’s most vital economic assets.” stated.

At the twitterthe US ambassador to Paraguay said that the US government will continue to work alongside the country’s president, Marito Abdo, “against corruption and impunity”, promoting “economic growth in both countries”.