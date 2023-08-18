Nicolás Maduro remains one of the cruelest dictators on the planet, destroying Venezuela’s economy, keeping hundreds of political prisoners and persecuting the opposition – whose primaries to define who will face him in the 2024 presidential election he tries to sabotage in every way .

Even so, for a year now, Maduro has been increasingly pampered by the international community and his image is going through a kind of “rescue” process. From one hour to the next, the Venezuelan dictator, who had been isolated in 2019, returned to being someone worthy of interlocution, although, as said, he remains exactly the same.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who recently completed a year in office, has re-established his country’s relations with Venezuela and has become so close to the dictator that he has been given the less than honorable nickname of “ambassador” by Maduro. According to reports, it is a love that would have its price.

Brazil, with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva back as president, also resumed diplomatic ties with Caracas. And, given the need to increase the supply of oil on the international market to corner Russia, the American president, Joe Biden, authorized the company Chevron to partially reactivate operations in Venezuela and exports of the product from the South American country to the United States.

Now, even a conservative president seems willing to court the Chavista regime. Paraguayan Santiago Peña, who took office on Tuesday (15), has positions in foreign relations identified with the conservative spectrum: he said he will maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan (Paraguay is the only South American country to do so) and moving his country’s embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

At the same time, however, Peña wants to restore diplomatic relations with Venezuela, severed in 2019 by the administration of Mario Abdo Benítez. The new president said that this resumption will be “without [estabelecer]

conditions” and even spoke by phone with Maduro after his victory in the April election. “Paraguay wants to be the voice of integration,” he claimed.

At the end of July, in statements to EFE Agency, Peña said that he is willing to settle the debt of US$ 300 million that Paraguay has with Venezuela, related to fuel purchases made in 2009 and that is the subject of an arbitration process. being processed at the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), in Paris.

“We have always shown a predisposition to pay, but by appealing to the conditions of the Caracas Agreement, signed between President [Hugo] Chávez and President Nicanor Duarte Frutos, which foresees a 15-year financing at a rate of 2%”, argued Peña.

In July, the vice-president of the Venezuelan dictatorship, Delcy Rodríguez, warned Abdo Benítez to pay the debt “before leaving the presidency” – which did not happen.

Paraguayan preaches relationships without “stopping being critical”

Despite these positions, Peña maintains that the resumption of relations with Venezuela will happen without him “stopping being critical” regarding the situation in the country commanded by Maduro.

At the end of July, after meeting Lula in Brasília, Peña said in a press conference that he spoke with the Brazilian president about the importance of the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR) “not being a space of ideology, but of integration”.

Unasur was created in 2008, amid a wave of leftist governments in South America. In 2019, Brazil and Argentina, governed by Jair Bolsonaro and Mauricio Macri, respectively, left the group. However, they returned after the electoral victories of Lula and Alberto Fernández.

At the same press conference, Peña expressed his intention to “try to be a voice for all Venezuelans who ask for elections and the defense of human rights”.

“Paraguay, a country that lived under a dictatorship for 35 years, has a responsibility to defend democracy and human rights,” claimed the new Paraguayan president. The question that remains is: if left-wing international allies have not been able to extract concessions from Maduro, will the conservative Peña achieve any success in this endeavor?