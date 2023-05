How did you feel about the content of this article?

Santiago Peña was the winner of the presidential election in Paraguay, held last Sunday (30), and will govern the country until 2028. | Photo: EFE/ Raúl Martínez

The president-elect of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, asked that Mercosur “adjust to the new times”, since the four member countries – Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay – “are not the same” as in the 1991 scenario, when the block was founded.

“My intention is to revitalize Mercosur, I believe that we will always be better united as a bloc, and not trying to negotiate each one for himself”, said Peña, from the Colorado Party, in an interview published this Thursday (4th) by the Argentine portal “Infobae “.

The 44-year-old politician and economist recognized that the asymmetries in Mercosur “are very large”, emphasizing the need to deepen Paraguay’s integration into the markets of Brazil and Argentina.

“Although we have advanced in a process of eliminating tariff barriers, we still have many that are not tariff. The physical connection is still an impediment. We have to advance in the unification of border crossings and in greater connectivity”, he commented.

“Today, Paraguay is like the Panama Canal, the route that makes the shortest path between the Pacific and the Atlantic, and this represents a tremendous change in what was the construction of Mercosur a few years ago”, added the president-elect, reiterating his disposition to give a “new impetus” to Mercosur.

Last Sunday, Peña won the general elections in Paraguay with 42.74% of the votes, beating the opposition candidate, the liberal Efraín Alegre, who, according to the provisional results, obtained 27.48% of the votes.