The Paraguayan swimmer Luna Alonso was expelled from the Paris 2024 Olympic Village for an act of indiscipline that is being investigated by the Paraguayan Olympic Committee (COP). The 20-year-old athlete left the Village without authorization after being eliminated in the 100-meter butterfly event.

The incident occurred On Saturday, July 27th, after Alonso finished his participation in the Olympic Games, finishing in last position in his series with a time of 1:03.09. After the competition, Alonso announced his retirement from swimming, a decision that he communicated through his social networks, thanking you for the support received throughout his career and apologizing to Paraguay.

The situation was described as a “small act of indiscipline” by Camilo Pérez, president of the COP. Pérez declared to the ABC Cardinal radio that Alonso’s behavior It was not normal and that the committee would investigate the case upon the return of the delegation to Paraguay. In addition, a detailed report is expected from Larissa Schaerer, head of the Paraguayan mission in Paris 2024, on the reasons for Alonso’s departure.

Luna Alonso, who debuted in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, He has had a distinguished career, but decided to retire from swimming to focus on his studies in Political Sciences in the United States, with the aspiration of becoming her country’s Minister of Sports. In an interview with Claro Sports, Alonso expressed his satisfaction at having finished his sporting career in an Olympic competition and reiterated his commitment to his future studies.

Alonso’s abandonment of the Olympic Village without proper permission has generated a debate in Paraguay about discipline and behavior of athletes. The situation was altered by his decision not to inform the COP officials in advance. about his departure or retirement from swimming, which was considered a lack of respect and professionalism

The Paraguayan Olympic Committee will review the incident thoroughly and will take the measures necessary for prevent similar situations occur in the future.

The COP has noted that, although the act of indiscipline is considered minorthe necessary measures will not be taken lightly. ensure that all athletes understand the importance of following the rules established during international events. Alonso’s indiscipline not only affects his personal image, but also calls into question the discipline and cohesion of the Olympic team Paraguayan.

Meanwhile, Alonso has defended his decision to leave the Villa and retire from swimming, explaining that it was a decision taken previously and not influenced by recent events in Paris.

