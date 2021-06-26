All American fans will remember that Paraguayan player who arrived in 2006 from the extinct Jaguars of Chiapas. and that since his arrival in the Americanist team he sweated his shirt as few have done.
That scorer who fell in love with all the fans in each game, that different player that today they miss having in Coapa. Salvador Cabañas earned the respect and admiration of all, marking history with America, although the end of his career as a footballer was very tragic.
The Paraguayan does not forget his time in Mexico and thanks the Eagles for all the support they always gave him: “America always supported me in everything, it is something that I will always thank them. Later there may be problems and everything, but those who are outside do not know how or why the club behaved like this. I will always thank the institution and the fans because they never left me alone “, stated in an interview for Medio Tiempo.
This small interview with Salvador Cabañas was carried out for the great event of the “Legends Experience” which will take place next Saturday, July 10 at the Monterrey University Stadium, where former Tigres and América players will give an exhibition match, in which the Paraguayan will be present.
The former player also recalled his great moments with the azulcrema box, letting it be seen how proud he is to have been in Mexican football: “I am happy to be back with the Mexican people. I always say that I am like another Mexican, almost all my life I did in Mexico and I will always be grateful to the institutions that hired me. It’s nice. I think I did well. work and thanks to that people always remind me. It’s very nice that they keep remembering you, that you play with other players. It’s wonderful that people come out happy and remember us, thanks to them we are great “, culminated
For Salvador Cabañas, only the memories of those unforgettable afternoons at the Azteca Stadium remain, the great goals he dedicated to the fans, his great performances in important matches, the great friends he left and life as a player that came to him, because in those times the Paraguayan was very close to going to Europe.
Cabañas became an idol of America, managing to participate in 160 games and scoring 98 goalsFigures that made him one of the best Paraguayan players in the history of Mexican soccer.
