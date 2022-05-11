The investigations of the Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci against organized crime and drug trafficking would be the cause of the attack in which he lost his life on the Colombian island of Barú, the destination he had chosen for his honeymoon.

(You might be interested: In US prisons, there are clues about the crime of prosecutor Pecci)

Pecci was shot dead on Tuesday by unknown assailants who came to a private beach in Barú, a fact rarely seen in that tourist site and which was harshly condemned by Paraguay.

(You might be interested in: Prosecutor Marcelo Pecci: his wife’s emotional message after their wedding)

Referring to the investigations into the attack, the director of the Colombian Police, General Jorge Luis Vargas, indicated that they point to the work of the prosecutor, who at 45 years of age had become one of the most important and respected of the Paraguayan Justice.

“The first big hypothesis we have is that due to their functions, their cases, what they did in large operations, this assassination took place,” Vargas said at a press conference in the Colombian city of Cartagena de Indias.

“It was an assassination against Justice committed by a system of transnational organized crime with extensive planning and investment of resources to commit this act,” the general added.

He explained that the suspect in murdering the prosecutor is a man approximately 1.74 meters tall, with a dark complexion and a Caribbean accent.

The photo of the suspect was released on Tuesday by the Police and it shows a man dressed in black and with a hat that partially hides his face, for which the authorities asked for the collaboration of citizens to identify him.

Tracking from Paraguay

The words of the Colombian police chief ratified the versions anticipated by authorities in Paraguay, who did not rule out a possible link between the attack and Pecci’s professional work.

Paraguay’s attorney general, Sandra Quiñónez, stated in an interview Tuesday night with the SNT channel that Pecci’s work was not only “against local organized crime or local drug trafficking but transnational.”

Pecci, according to the head of the Public Ministry, was part of an international network of prosecutors fighting drug trafficking. The Minister of the Interior, Federico González, spoke along the same lines, reminding journalists today that the official has carried out “very important processes.”

The authorities admitted that the investigation seeks to determine if the prosecutor’s movements were being watched since he left Paraguayan territory with his wife, journalist Claudia Aguilera, whom he married on April 30.

“We think that the follow-up could start here,” the commander of the Paraguayan National Police, Gilberto Fleitas, told local media. The officer said he was “sure” that his Colombian peers would identify the masterminds.

Pecci was married to Paraguayan journalist Claudia Aguilera. Photo: Instagram @aguileraclaudi

Colombian authorities work on “intense” search efforts that include controls on highways, airports and border crossings, while information has been shared with Interpol and Europol so that they can join in the search for suspects.

The Paraguayan ambassador in Bogotá, Sophia López Garelli, told local media that four Paraguayans were interrogated by the authorities in Colombia as part of the investigation, although she admitted that the proceedings included citizens of other nationalities.

According to the diplomat, they were two Paraguayan women who traveled to Colombia on the same plane as the prosecutor and two others who were staying at the same hotel.

During this day, the Senate received the Colombian ambassador to Paraguay, Fernando Sierra Ramos, to talk about the investigations and the possibility of new forms of cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the head of the Interior explained to journalists that the procedures and steps to carry out “as soon as possible” the repatriation of the prosecutor’s body are being carried out.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from Eph.

More world news:

-US Senate celebrates 200 years of bilateral relations with Colombia

-Abortion in the United States: a bill that sought to protect it fails

-What is Boris Jhonson exposed to by suspending the Northern Ireland protocol?