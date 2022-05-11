Marcelo Pecci was coordinating investigations by the Paraguayan MP against organized crime and was murdered in Colombia

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez confirmed the murder of prosecutor Marcelo Pecci this Tuesday (May 10, 2022). He headed investigations into organized crime, such as the PCC (Primeiro Comando da Capital).

“The cowardly murder of prosecutor Marcelo Pecci in Colombia mourns the entire Paraguayan nation. We strongly condemn this tragic event and redouble our commitment to the fight against organized crime. Our sincere condolences to his family members.” he said Benitez on his Twitter profile.

Pecci was shot dead on the Baru Peninsula, one of Cartagena’s main tourist attractions, on the coast of Colombia. According to the police, 2 men arrived on a jet ski and, without leaving the water, shot the prosecutor. Soon after, the assassins fled using the craft.

Bathers who were at the scene tried to help Pecci, but he died from the 2 shots that hit him.

The prosecutor and his wife, journalist Cláudia Aguilera, had married on April 30 and were on their honeymoon. She was not hurt. Minutes before the crime, they had announced that they were expecting their 1st child.

WHO WAS MARCELO PECCI

Marcelo Daniel Pecci Albertini, 45, coordinated investigations at the Public Ministry of Paraguay against organized crime in the country. The cases were related to drug trafficking, money laundering, terrorism and arms trafficking.

One of them was a slaughter that left 160 dead in the city of Pedro Juan Caballero, on the border between Brazil and Paraguay, in October 2021. Two Brazilian women died and the daughter of the governor of the Paraguayan Department of Amambay were some of the victims.

The prosecutor also coordinated the task force that investigated the murder of Brazilian journalist Lourenço Veras. In February 2020, he died after being shot 12 times at his home in the same Paraguayan city.

the case was accompanied through the hug (Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism).

Léo Veras, as he was known, produced reports in Portuguese and Spanish about drug trafficking in the border region of Mato Grosso do Sul for his website, Porã News.

Pecci told the press that the CCP could have ordered the crime. The faction dominates drug trafficking in the region.

The promoter also Ronaldinho Gaucho’s arrestin March 2020. He and his brother were accused of entering Paraguay using a false passport.