Dario Messer is investigated in Brazil for allegedly leading a money laundering network

The Paraguayan Court accepted a request from the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) and ordered the confiscation of assets belonging to money changer Dario Messer, who was being investigated in Brazil for allegedly leading a money laundering network. He is known as “the money changer of money changers” It is responds to 7 criminal actions in the Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro.

The request for international legal assistance from the MPF to the Paraguayan Court was made in March 2019, after the discovery that the then-investigated Dario Messer had million-dollar assets in Paraguay. The list of assets estimated at US$150 million includes an airplane, luxury cars, farms, thousands of heads of cattle and companies.

Still in 2019, with the officialization of the request by the Asset Recovery Department, linked to the Brazilian Ministry of Justice, the blocking of assets was authorized as a precautionary measure.

According to the MPF, the equivalent of 50% of the assets of Dario Messer and his companies in Paraguay must be returned to Brazil. He is considered the leader of “a criminal organization aimed at currency evasion and money laundering resulting from crimes against public administration (corruption) from Brazil”.

The cases involve the former governor of Rio de Janeiro Sérgio Cabral, already convicted of participating in a scheme that included receiving US$100 million in bribes. The amounts were paid by businesspeople from different economic sectors who signed fraudulent contracts with the state government.

The MPF also requested the international area of ​​the AGU (Attorney General of the Union) to hire a law firm to represent the Brazilian State in the process.

The decision may be appealed. When the sentence becomes final, Senabico (National Secretariat for the Administration of Seized and Confiscated Assets) may auction the assets. The next steps aimed at returning the resources will be taken jointly between the Brazilian and Paraguayan authorities, said the MPF.