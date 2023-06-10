Tijuana, Baja California.- The Paraguayan striker Carlos González left Toluca to sign for Tijuana as reinforcement for the Apertura 2023 tournament that will begin on June 30, the border team announced in a press release released this Friday.

“He Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles de Caliente makes official the incorporation of Carlos González, who works as a striker and arrives from Deportivo Toluca”, explained the team led by Miguel Herrera in a press release.

González will have the task of strengthen the Tijuana attackthe third worst of the last tournament in which he scored 19 goals in 17 days of the regular season.

In the past Clausura 2023, the Paraguayan national team scored eight goals in 15 games during the Copa América and distributed two assists in the final phase with Toluca, with whom they lost the final of the Apertura 2022 tournament.

‘Charly’ Gonzalez He has been in Mexico since 2017, when he signed for Necaxa. With the Rayos, the striker scored 11 goals and gave five assists in 36 games and won his only title in the country, a Cup.

in 2018 signed by the Cougarswith which he scored 34 targets and distributed 10 passes for goals in 92 games, in addition to obtaining the Apertura 2020 runner-up.

In addition to the Mexican clubs, González played for Huachipato, Club San Marcos, Santiago Wanderers and the Chilean Magallanes.

He Tijuana de Herrera, Mexico coach in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, seeks to return to a final phase from the Clausura 2019 and for this they have hired González, the Colombian midfielder Christian Rivera and the Mexican winger Diego Barbosa.

In the past Clausura 2023, the Tijuana finished in 15th place out of 18.