The Paraguayan teamwho drew goalless on their visit to Chile, resumed their training this Saturday with the news of the call-up of midfielder Iván Ramírez, ahead of Tuesday’s match against their counterpart from Colombia for the South American qualifier for the 2026 World Cup.

Those led by the Argentine coach Daniel Garnerowho returned this Friday from Santiago, trained at the “Escribano Óscar Harrison” High Performance Sports Center, in the town of Ypané (located about 30 kilometers from Asunción).

The Paraguayan Football Association (APF) announced the call for Ramírez, who joined the concentration since Friday.

Ramírez plays for the Paraguayan club Libertad, which was crowned early champion of the Clausura Tournament and also won the Apertura title this year.

In statements to journalists, Argentine San Lorenzo striker Adam Bareiro pointed out that against La Roja they must have “made more wear and tear than expected” after the expulsion of Robert Rojas, the full-back of Tigre from Argentina.

“It’s a point that can be worth it if we become strong at home now. So nothing, now let’s think about Colombia and work for that game,” he added.

Regarding the upcoming clash at the historic Defensores del Chaco stadium against Colombia, which defeated Brazil 2-1 in Barranquilla, he considered that the Guaraníes should “be calm,” “serene,” because they are “doing a good job.”

In that sense, he pointed out that against Bolivia, which lost 1-0 on their visit to Asunción, they were “superior throughout the game.” “Now obviously a much tougher rival is coming, such as Colombia, which is doing well, coming from beating Brazil,” added Barreiro, who considered that they must become “stronger at home, both with our people and on our field.” For his part, Carlos Coronel, goalkeeper of the New York Red Bulls (USA), pointed out that the match against the coffee team “means a lot” and anticipated that they will go “for the three points.”

For the goalkeeper, it is an opportunity “to score points at home” and demonstrate the strength they have as a team “playing at home.” “Colombia is having a very good moment, but I think it is time for us to also show everyone that we have the conditions to beat Colombia or anyone,” he said.

