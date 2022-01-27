Paraguay Y Uruguay They have no other option than to go for the victory this Thursday in Asunción if they have any hope of going to Qatar-2022, and even so they must continue betting on the epic until the end of the South American pre-world championship. Match by Caracol Play at 6 in the afternoon.

In this key match for both for the fifteenth date of the qualifier, Guarani and Charrúas will break lances at the La Olla Monumental stadium, in the Paraguayan capital.

Penultimate in the standings with 13 points, La Albirroja has no other option but to take advantage of the local situation and beat La Celeste at home to stay alive.

Uruguay, seventh in the standings with 16 points, arrives for the fight with its stars and new coach, Diego Alonso, a well-known of the Paraguayan fans after having ventured into the popular Olimpia and Guaraní.

Difficult but excited

Alonso took charge of the Uruguayan national team after veteran Oscar Tabárez was dismissed last November, who spent 15 uninterrupted years in his second stage at the head of Celeste, a world record.

“It’s a difficult situation but we maintain the illusion of going to the World Cup,” said the coach of the Guarani, the Argentine Guillermo Barros Schelotto, in an almost protocol message addressed to the fans, who admitted that Paraguay not only depends on a victory but also of the results of the other qualifying matches.

However, the picture seems bleak, with five casualties, the last of them midfielder Jesús Medina, who was not released by his new club, CSKA Moscow, to join the national team.

The trainer ruled out that three of those called, Andrés Cubas (Nimes from France), Omar Alderete (Valencia from Spain) and Celso Ortiz (Monterrey from Mexico) have excused themselves from reporting injury, due to the compromised situation in which the White-haired.

Central defender Roberto Fernández (Guaraní) is also absent due to covid-19. At the press conference prior to the match, Barros Schelotto introduced journalists to the promising striker of Paraguayan soccer, Julio Enciso, 17, from the Libertad club, announcing that there will be a process in the selected team (his contract is until 2026) to classify or no to Qatar-2022.

Resignation?

Regarding the match, he said that he hopes the stadium will be filled and that the important thing will be the attitude, “demonstrate character and personality to win” above any tactical system. However, even with the permission granted by the Ministry of Health to allow a capacity of 80 percent due to the pandemic, for a stadium with a capacity for 43,000 spectators, the ticket offices registered less than 5,000 tickets sold until Wednesday.

Perhaps, a sign of resignation from the Paraguayan public. In the Celeste camp, the mere presence of his two great idols, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani instills a better climate in Alonso’s debut, although both are not in his glory days.

“We have players to play purposeful football,” Alonso told reporters. “We will try to have the initiative and not give it to the opponent.” “We are going to show on the pitch that we want to go to the World Cup,” Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde said optimistically.

The meeting will be directed by the Argentine Darío Herrera, seconded in the lines by his compatriots Gabriel Chade and Facundo Rodríguez.

AFP