Friday, September 8, 2023
Paraguay vs. Peru, LIVE: follow the minute by minute

September 8, 2023
Paraguay vs. Peru, LIVE: follow the minute by minute

Paraguayan team

Selection Paraguay.

Paraguayan team.

They meet on the first date of the 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Paraguayan soccer team This Thursday they will begin their journey in the South American qualifiers with the illusion of ending the 13-year streak without participating in a World Cup, against a Peruvian team undermined by casualties, but equally motivated.

The appointment will be in the town of Ciudad del Este (5:30 pm) and the common objective of both teams is to obtain a direct quota in the World Cup that will be organized by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Albirroja team, led by the Argentine Guillermo Barros Schelotto, begins its journey in front of its audience at the Antonio Aranda stadium, a stage that the Paraguayan Football Association (APF) has already established as its bunker for the first three home matches on the calendar South American.

The Paraguayans, who expect to play in front of some 25,000 spectators, have as their main reference winger Miguel Almirón, who stands out with Newcastle in the English Premier League. Along with Almirón, 26 other players are called up, including 21 who play in different leagues around the world.

