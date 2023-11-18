After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and even more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
Along these lines, Paraguay and Colombia will face each other on date 6 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers heading to the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA 2026, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed team will play in the playoffs. We review the previous one.
In which stadium is Paraguay vs Colombia played?
Date: Tuesday, November 21
Location: Asuncion, Paraguay
Stadium: Defenders of the Chaco
Schedule: 00.00 in Spain, 20.00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 19.00 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 18.00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and 17.00 in Mexico
Referee: Jesus Valenzuela
How can you watch Paraguay vs Colombia?
Colombia: Caracol TV, Caracol Play and RCN Televisión
In the Paraguayan region, it can be seen on GEN.
What is the latest news from Paraguay?
The Paraguayan team, led by Argentine Daniel Garnero, had Robert Rojas sent off in the 0-0 draw against Chile. Juan Cáceres is emerging to be the replacement for the man who passed through River and who now plays for Tigre.
What is the latest news from Colombia?
Néstor Lorenzo’s team, which gave one of the big surprises of last date by beating Brazil 2 to 1, with a double from Luis Díaz, had no injuries or suspensions, so it could repeat the XI.
Possible alignments
Paraguay: Carlos Coronel; Robert Rojas, Omar Alderete, Gustavo Gómez, Mathias Espinoza Acosta; Mathias Villasanti, Andrés Cubas, Álvaro Campuzano; Kaku Romero Gamarra, Adam Bareiro and Héctor Villalba or Ramón Sosa.
Colombia: Vargas; Arias, Sánchez, Cuesta, Machado; Barrios, Uribe, Carrascal, Arias; Díaz and Santos Borré
Forecast
It will be an entertaining and even match, with a 2-2 draw as the final result.
