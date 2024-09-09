Brazil comes into this World Cup qualifying match in a qualifying position with 10 points, but is only four points away from the play-offs.
The Scratch du Oro will face the Albirroja away from home on Tuesday, September 10 at 8:30 p.m. (local time), with the aim of adding three points to start qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.
The Albirroja team, led by Gustavo Alfaro, who replaced Daniel Garnero, will go out with the objective of fighting for the last place to directly qualify for the World Cup.
City: Asuncion, Paraguay
Stadium: Defenders of Chaco
Date: Tuesday, September 10
Schedule: 20.30 in Paraguay, Bolivia and Venezuela. 21.30 in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay. 19.30 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 18.30 in Mexico, 2.30 am in Spain.
Referee: Andres Matonte (Uruguay)
TyC Sports will broadcast it in Argentina on TV and via streaming on DGo, Flow and Telecentro Play, in addition to the channel’s own platform, TyC Sports Play. In Paraguay, it will be broadcast by GEN.
Gustavo Alfaro’s team overcame a very difficult obstacle last Friday, when they visited the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo and tied 0-0 against Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay. With this draw, they are in the play-off zone due to goal difference (+4) in relation to Bolivia. For this match, the coach will wait for Andrés Cubas until the last moment.
Dorival’s team is not convincing, but it wins. Or at least that’s what it achieved last Friday against Ecuador and thanks to Rodrygo’s goal it is among those qualified for the next world championship, temporarily. The novelty would be in the attack, since Endrick is presumed to be a starter alongside Rodrygo and Vini Jr, forming a 100% Real Madrid attack.
PARAGUAY: Coach: Gustavo Alfaro.
BRAZIL: Alisson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, Guilherme Arana; André, Bruno Guimarães, Lucas Paquetá; Rodrygo, Vini Jr and Endrick.
Brazil will win 2-1, with goals from Vinicius and Rodrygo.
