After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and even more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
In that line, Paraguay and Bolivia They will face each other on date 4 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers heading to the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA 2026, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed team will play in the playoffs. We review the previous one.
In which stadium is Paraguay vs Bolivia played?
Date: Tuesday October 17
Location: Ciudad del Este, Paraguay
Stadium: Antonio Aranda Stadium
Schedule: 00:30 in Spain, 19:30 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 18:30 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 17:30 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and 16:30 in Mexico
Referee: Flavio Rodriguez
How can you watch Paraguay vs Bolivia?
Paraguay vs Bolivia, a match on matchday 4 of qualification for the 2026 World Cup, can be seen live in Spain through Movistar+. To be confirmed in the rest of the countries.
What is the latest news from Paraguay?
Junior Alonso was the only player who left the match against Argentina with discomfort, with a 1-0 defeat. He had to be replaced by “Tito” Villalba, and DT Garnero will wait for his evolution. If he is available, he will start.
What is the latest news from Bolivia?
The team led by coach Gustavo Costas lost at home against Ecuador, 2 to 1, although the Argentine coach will surely repeat the team as he has no injuries or suspensions.
Possible formations
Paraguay: Coronel, Ramírez, Balbuena, Gómez, Alonso, Espinoza, Campuzano, Sánchez, Almirón, Sosa, Bareiro.
Bolivia: Viscarra, Medina, Roca, Haquin, Sagredo, Villarroel, Cuellar, Justiniano, Arrascaita, Abrego, Martins
Forecast
Paraguay will win 2 to 0, with goals from their forwards Sosa and Bareiro.
