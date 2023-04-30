Election day in Paraguay began at seven in the morning and runs until four in the afternoon. The citizens of the South American country will attend the polls to elect the members of departmental boards, the congress, the governors of each territorial demarcation, the vice president and the new president.

Approximately 12,259 polling stations will receive the vote of more than four million people, who are registered in the Paraguayan electoral roll.

The results of the day will define the successor of Mario Abdo Benítez, current president in Paraguay, who already voted in a school in the capital.

“Today is an important day for Paraguayan democracy, where the people have to come out and speak,” Benítez declared after casting his vote in Asunción.

Paraguay, one of the few South American countries that does not have a second round in its electoral system, faces a close contest between the candidate of the ruling party Colorado Party, Santiago Peña, and the center-left coalition led by Efraín Alegre, who are running for as the favorites to take the position of president.

Since Saturday, the national government imposed a ban on the sale of alcohol, in addition to the impediment to hold mass events, less than 200 meters from the voting centers. In an effort to avoid intoxicated people on the day.

“We are ready to live and enjoy a great civic day. We invite citizens to go out and vote, to participate with democratic conviction, which is already a tradition in the Republic of Paraguay,” said Jorge Bogarín, president of the Court Superior of Electoral Justice.

With Reuters and EFE