Paraguay sets daily record for deaths by Covid since the beginning of the pandemic

by admin_gke11ifx
June 27, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 3 mins read
Funeral team prepares to transport the body of a health worker killed by Covid in San Lorenzo, Paraguay.| Photo: EFE/Nathalia Aguilar

Paraguay registered on Saturday (26) the highest daily number of deaths by Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 150, which raised the total number of coronavirus victims to 12,365, according to a report by the Paraguayan Ministry of Health.

The folder also reported that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Paraguay since the start of the pandemic rose to 416,843. On Saturday, another 1,523 cases were registered.

In health centers, 3,476 people are currently hospitalized with Covid, 546 of them in intensive care units (ICU). The number of recovered patients is 360,030.

