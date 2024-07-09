Asuncion (AFP)

Argentine Daniel Garnero has been sacked as coach of the Paraguayan national team after poor results in the 2024 Copa America, the local football federation announced in a statement.

The Federation announced “the end of the relationship with Daniel Garnero as coach of the first team”, and thanked him “and his entire technical staff for their commitment, dedication and professionalism.”

Paraguay’s national team came out with a disappointing result in the tournament currently being held in the United States, after being eliminated from the group stage, following its loss to Brazil 1-4, Colombia 1-2, and Costa Rica 1-2.

Garnero, who was appointed in 2023, has two wins, two draws and eight losses on his record.

The Paraguayan national team is ranked seventh in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in Mexico, the United States and Canada, noting that the top six teams out of 10 qualify directly for the tournament finals.