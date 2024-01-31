The triple border between Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina began to receive extra monitoring surveillance by security forces. The region, which is a route for crimes such as arms, drugs and people trafficking, in addition to billion-dollar smuggling, is on alert after intelligence services identified, in recent weeks, the risk of a terrorist attack. The information was shared through the Tripartite Command.

Investigations indicate that the possible attack would be carried out with a firearm and carried out against religious temples, especially mosques and synagogues in Paraguay.

Although the situation is considered calm and risk-free on the Brazilian side of the border, on the Paraguayan side, mosques and airports received reinforced policing, with personnel from the National Police and the Air Force.

Mosques were temporarily closed in Cidade do Lestea city on the border with Brazil and the main commercial hub of the neighboring country, where a significant number of people of Muslim origin live.

Preliminary information from the intelligence services of Argentina and Brazil indicated, according to the Paraguayan government, an as-yet-unidentified suspect of European origin, with Italian ancestry and who would have access to firearms.

Last weekend, two Brazilians who were linked to the First Capital Command (PCC) They were arrested in the customs area trying to enter Paraguay. There was no indication that they had links to the alleged attack, but faced with imminent threats, they were immediately deported to Brazil.

Paraguay reinforces policing in mosques and airports

Although the Paraguayan government states that it does not want “hysteria” regarding the suspected attack, the director of Airports at the National Directorate of Civil Aeronautics (Dinac), Rubén Aguilar, said in interviews with the country's press that the alert level at airports (Guaraní, in Minga Guazú, and Silvio Pettirossi, in Luque, Metropolitan Region of Asunción), were elevated, with extra support from police officers from the Special Operations Group (GEO) of the National Police and the Air Force. According to Aguilar, the objective “is to maintain a reserve of control”.

The head of Prevention and Security of Alto Paraná, Ángel Reyes, said that agents were at different points nearby and at the religious temples themselves.

Cidade do Leste does not have synagogues, but has three mosques. Among them is the Alkhaulafa Al-Rashdeen (in literal translation The Well-Guided Caliphs), a well-known tourist spot in the border region. Opened in 2016, it receives hundreds of visitors daily. All mosques in Cidade do Leste are located in the central region of the city and in highly populated areas.

In an interview with the newspaper La Nation, General Commissioner Blas Vera, director of the Alto Paraná Police, confirmed that it was ordered, through the Prevention and Security Directorate, that surveillance be reinforced also in the primary customs and immigration zone, where the two Brazilians were arrested at the end of the week. All buyers and tourists going to Paraguay must pass through the primary zone.

In Foz do Iguaçu (PR), a city on the border with Paraguay and where there is also a significant number of members of the Arab community, there is no active threat or risk for attacks. The city has a mosque that has become a tourist spot for visitors from all over the world, in addition to the faithful who use it for their daily prayers.

Terrorism on the triple border

Terrorist groups and actions remain on the radar of security forces on the triple border between Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina. The countries' police monitor, through the Tripartite Command, the existence of possible links with Hamas It is Hezbollah.

The main objective of extremist members or sympathizers living in this region would not be, according to police investigations, to promote attacks or attacks, but rather to raise funds and assist in the financial maintenance of groups in regions of conflict, such as between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza Strip.

To date, no one linked to the alleged planning of the attack in Paraguay has been arrested.