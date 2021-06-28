Paraguay registered this Sunday its daily death record by coronavirus, for the second consecutive day, with a total of 152 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the report of the Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare.

With this, the total number of deaths attributed to the disease rises to 12,517 since the beginning of the pandemic.

With these numbers, the peak of the previous day was exceeded, which had been 150 fatalities.

Also, on the date they were detected 1,487 other positive cases of Covid-19, all of them within the community, with which the total number of confirmed infections amounts to 418,330 in the South American country.

Regarding the number of patients hospitalized for complications of the disease, the report indicates that it continues to decline, reaching 3,445 this Sunday, of which 540 are in intensive care units.

On the other hand, 2,673 new patients managed to overcome the disease, thus totaling 362,703 recovered patients so far in the pandemic.

To date, the Paraguayan Ministry of Public Health completed the immunization against the coronavirus of people 52 years of age and older, while this Monday, June 28, the vaccination of adults will begin throughout the country 50 years of age and older.

The updated registry of the sanitary portfolio indicates that, to date, more than 665,000 people have already been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country.

Figures from Our World in Data, last updated on June 24, show that a 6.8% of the Paraguayan population has at least one dose and 1.83% have received the complete scheme.

Meanwhile, the arrival in the region of the new Delta variant, more contagious and harmful, according to experts, put all countries on alert.

With information from Xinhua

DB