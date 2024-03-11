The Public Ministry of Paraguay reported this Monday that it filed an accusation against former President Mario Abdo Benítez (2018-2023) and several of his former officials for the alleged crimes of revealing service secrets, inducing a subordinate to commit a punishable act and making a statement. false, among others.

The accusation occurred as part of an investigation opened by the Attorney General's Office following a complaint filed in July 2023 by former president Horacio Cartes, who declared himself a victim since 2018 of alleged “persecution” by “people in the exercise of of political power” and then expanded his accusation by warning of an alleged “revelation of service secrets” and a plan conceived by organs of the previous Government.

“During part of his term in office, former President Mario Abdo Benítez (2021 to 2022) allegedly created a scheme that aspired to generate criminal investigations against figures opposed to his movement within the Colorado Party (Horacio Cartes and Santiago Peña), with the purpose of weakening their figures in the political, economic and mainly electoral spheres.”The Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

EFE