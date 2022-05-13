His Excellency Mario Abdo Benítez, President of the Republic of Paraguay, offered his condolences to the leadership and people of the UAE on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, who passed away today, Friday, May 13th.

The President of Paraguay said – through his account on Twitter – we extend our condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander For the Armed Forces, and for the people of the Emirates, on the death of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.



